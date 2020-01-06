'Out of nowhere' - David Warner fires back at umpire over five-run penalty

A bewildered David Warner was unhappy with Aleem Dar's decision to dish out a five-run penalty for running on the SCG pitch, also lamenting the umpire's "in your face" response to questioning.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Warner could do little wrong in yesterday's unbeaten knock of 111 as Australia cruised to a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.



However, the man who recently became Test cricket's most experienced umpire drew exception with Warner and batting partner

Marnus Labuschagne's conduct during the third last over of Australia's second innings.



Dar cautioned Labuschagne for running on the protected area of the deck then formally penalised Warner, judging him to have also caused avoidable damage to the pitch while taking off for a quick single.



It prompted a tense exchange, with Warner holding both outstretched arms up in the air before asking the standing umpire "what am I doing wrong?".



Warner then pleaded his case with umpire Marais Erasmus, asking "what do you want (me) to do, play the shot and then jump this way (sideways)?".



The former vice-captain, speaking after Australia's 279-run win, was still coming to grips with Dar's interpretation of the law.



"Marnus got warned then I all of a sudden took a couple of strides down the wicket, as I have done in every game I've ever played in my career, and Aleem just decided to get on the front foot and penalise us," Warner told ABC.

"I wasn't too sure what was going on but I wasn't happy.



"Out of nowhere - it was just like he put his foot down and tried to stamp his authority.



"When you confront Aleem on little things like that he gets a little bit in your face.



"You've got to respect the umpire ... got to try and keep off the wicket, especially in the second innings."



It is the first time Warner has had a notable run-in with an umpire since returning from a year-long suspension.



Tim Paine defended the hard-hitting opener, arguing he'd tried to get off the pitch "as quickly as he could".



"One of the umpires saw it differently. We'll wait and see what comes of it, personally I didn't see too much in it," Paine said.



Warner's misdeed meant an additional five runs were added to New Zealand's first-innings total, while the run that Warner had just scored was voided.



International Cricket Council laws dictate the umpires must also report the incident to Richie Richardson and the match referee "shall take such action as is considered appropriate against the batsman concerned".

