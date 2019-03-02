TODAY |

'Not looking good' - Steady Wellington rain delays start to second Test between Black Caps and Bangladesh

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

Heavy rain has delayed the start of the second cricket test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve this morning and threatened to impede play for much of the first day.

At the scheduled time for the toss rain was still falling steadily in Wellington, the pitch block was covered and the outfield was already saturated.

The rain is forecast to lighten later in the day but significant delays are expected.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test at Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh Source: Photosport
