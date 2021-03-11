TODAY |

Out or not out? Bizarre dismissal mars Sri Lanka v West Indies match

A rare and unusual dismissal in last night's one day international between Sri Lanka and the West Indies has sparked debate amongst the cricketing world today.

Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was given out obstructing the field after the on-field and third umpires ruled he had wilfully got in the way of West Indian bowler Kieron Pollard, who was trying to pick up the ball and attempt to run out Gunathilaka's partner Pathum Nissanka at the non-strikers end.

Gunathilaka had defended the ball at his feet and took a couple of steps down the pitch before sending back Nissanka, who had charged halfway down the pitch for a single.

Sensing an opportunity to run out Nissanka, Pollard attempted to gather the ball, but was unable to do so as an unaware Gunathilaka appeared to accidentally kick the ball as he stepped back into his crease.

The incident was referred to the third umpire, who promptly gave Gunathilaka out obstructing the field for 55.

He became the eighth player to ever be dismissed in that fashion in one day international cricket.

The controversial incident sparked a collapse for Sri Lanka, as they stumbled from 112/1 to 126/4, before eventually being bowled out for 232.

The West Indies chased the total with ease, losing just two wickets, but the dismissal remained the key takeaway of the match.

