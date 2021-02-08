'Not better than Sophie Devine, but still pretty good' - Twitter users lap up young cricket fan's comments

The comments of a young cricket fan have garnered praise online, with the junior cricketer highlighting the growth and influence of the women’s game with the younger generation.

Sitting in attendance at the Eden Park outer oval, a few young fans were discussing the impressive knock of Wellington Firebirds’ Finn Allen with 1 NEWS’ Michelle Prendiville.

The youngsters, all kitted out in their playing gear, described Allen’s 75 off 33 balls as “amazing” with one fan doing some quick calculation to point out that his strike rate was over 200.

Despite Allen leading the Firebirds to victory over the Auckland Aces with an impressive 75 off 33 balls, one astute fan noted that the knock didn’t quite stack up to the efforts of White Ferns star Sophie Devine.

“Not better than Sophie Devine but still pretty good,” he said, referring to Devine’s record breaking 108 off 38 balls last month in the Women’s Super Smash.

The comments were lauded online with one twitter user labelling the young fan a ‘hero’.

Posting to Twitter, Wellington Rugby representative Alice Soper said the comments instilled a sense of confidence in the growth of Women’s sport.

“A special good evening to my wee mate on @TVNZ news who when interviewed about a cricketer said 'He’s pretty good but not as good as Sophie Devine,' you are my hero.”

“That's a little boy, surrounded by other boys, talking about how a woman is better than a bloke at sport.

“That's how I know we going to be alright in the end and why I'm going to keep cracking on for women's rugby.”

Other Twitter users said the comment received applause in their home when it aired on last night’s 6PM sports bulletin.

“We cheered that here at home too. What a good wee man. Good to see the pick up of support for womens cricket and players by more people,” one Twitter user said.