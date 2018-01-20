 

Northern Knights crush woeful Central Stags to lift NZ T20 crown

The Northern Districts-based Knights have strolled to the New Zealand Twenty20 Super Smash title, obliterating an unusually poor Central Stags by nine wickets in today's Hamilton final.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Stags made the worst possible start when opener and talisman Jesse Ryder went for a duck.

From there, matters just worsened.

Only Ryder's opening partner George Worker could muster more than 25 runs, as the Stags secured a paltry 99-8 in their 20 overs at the crease.

Fringe Black Cap Worker scored a tidy 37.

In response, the Knights - red-hot favourites for the title, having lost just twice during the round-robin campaign - were brutal.

They reached their target of 100 within nine overs, losing only one wicket - star Tim Seifert, removed for 23.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Seifert's opening partner Anton Devcich belted 51 off 24 balls, while captain and veteran Dean Brownlie racked up 28.

The duo thumped boundary after boundary on the way to an easy victory.

"It was one of those days where everything goes your way, and I'm glad that it happened in the final," Brownlie said.

"We need guys in form and, at the top of the innings, we had Anton and Seifert, who were outstanding all campaign, and we got off to a great start.

"With the ball, everyone did a great job; they had a plan and owned it."

The Stags - who qualified for Saturday's final by downing Auckland on Wednesday - also lost last year's final to Wellington.

Northern Knights crush woeful Central Stags to lift NZ T20 crown

