No fans allowed at NZ's ODI series in Australia as coronavirus precaution

The Chappell-Hadlee series between the Black Caps and Australia will be played without crowds due to coronavirus concerns.

Captains Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson pose with the Chappell-Hadlee Series trophy. Source: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia announced this morning all three One Day Internationals will be played without crowds as a precaution for the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Australia and New Zealand's men will now play two matches in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground [today] and Sunday, with a third match scheduled for next Friday at Hobart's Blundstone Arena," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"All fans who purchased tickets are eligible for a full refund. And while media and broadcasters will be allowed access, a precautionary perimeter between them and the players and team staff will be enforced.

"CA are keeping options open for any subsequent series for both men's and women's teams, including the Australian men's T20 tour of New Zealand that will immediately follow the third ODI in Hobart."

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said they have been monitoring the situation for several weeks ahead of this morning's decision.

“We believe this is the right decision to minimise the risk of public exposure to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic on Thursday," said Roberts.

“Our players and staff have been adopting recommended sanitary practices during this time to minimise the chance of exposure and will continue to do so."