Ninety-nine bats signed by Sir Don Bradman recovered from storage in the USA

Source:  1 NEWS

Precious cricket bats signed by Sir Donald Bradman are on their way back to Australia after being kept in storage in the US for decades.

The bats, which were originally owned by a mysterious American, have made their way onto the memorabilia circuit.

As a play on Bradman’s Test average of 99.94, The Don signed 99 of the bats that were bought by Rauan Klassnik in 1998.

They’ve spent the intervening 21 years in a storage cage in Dallas before being recovered by Helping Hand, a charity auction provider.

“He (Klassnik) was originally from South Africa so he had a bit of an understanding about cricket and he understood the significance of Don Bradman of what he achieved and you probably compare that to somebody like Babe Ruth in the States,” Helping Hand co-founder Oliver Slobodetsky told Nine News.

“He just had enough and he was shutting down and needed to remove some of the investments, his stock, and reached out to us."

The bats will be given to charities to be auctioned off.

