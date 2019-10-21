Nicholls in the runs, Boult in the wickets as Black Caps return to Plunket Shield

The Black Caps' stars have endured a mixed day to begin the domestic Plunket Shield, with a number of international players turning out for their first-class sides.

Test opener Jeet Raval would have been eyeing a big score as Auckland were put in to bat first against Central Districts, however his stay at the crease wouldn't last long, out clean bowled by Seth Rance for seven from 22.

Auckland's international hopeful Glenn Phillips did his selection chances no harm though, scoring a brisk half century in bowler friendly conditions, reaching his 50 from 76 balls. Phillips' would be Rance's second wicket of the day, out LBW for 51, not long after raising his bat.

Meanwhile, white ball specialist Martin Guptill made a strong statement with a half century of his own, reaching 50 from 136 balls before being dismissed for 69.

Raval's Test opening partner Tom Latham didn't fare much better, out for 20 as Canterbury hosted Northern Districts, falling LBW to international teammate, Trent Boult.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham was hardly required with the ball as Wellington skittled Otago for 199 at the Basin Reserve, taking 1-22 from his three overs.

Henry Nicholls was the pick of the batsmen, scoring his 10th first-class century, before being dismissed for 103. The innings all the more impressive against the Northern Districts' all-international bowling attack, consisting of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.