Nicholls, Astle's six hitting bonanza helps Black Caps post 325 against Windies

An immaculately timed 130-run sixth-wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle has boosted the Black Caps to a challenging 325 in the second ODI against the West Indies in Christchurch.

Nicholls' unbeaten 83 off 62 balls at Hagley Oval led the way to his best-ever ODI tally, the 26-year-old left-hander belting seven fours and two sixes along the way.

Astle provided invaluable support in just his second ODI, falling one run short of his maiden 50 when he was clean bowled by seamer Sheldon Cottrell two balls into the final over.

Asked to bat, the Black Caps had started solidly with Colin Munro and George Worker putting on 50 for the first wicket.

Munro disappeared late in the seventh over, caught at mid on by Jason Mohammed off Cottrell for 30.

Neil Broom, batting at No.3 in place of skipper Kane Williamson who is taking a break, followed four overs later.

He made just six before Windies skipper Jason Holder took a regulation slips catch off Cottrell to leave New Zealand 66-2.

Worker and the in-form Ross Taylor then steadied the ship, adding 58 runs to the New Zealand tally before Worker holed out to Rovman Powell at fine leg on the last ball of the 19th over.

His 53-ball 58 was his third ODI half-century, and followed on from a 66-ball 57 in New Zealand's five-wicket win in the first ODI at Cobham Oval in Whangarei three days ago.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham and Taylor looked ready to settle in for the long haul, but the wicketkeeper-batsman was only on 16 when he gloved a sharp-rising Holder ball to Shai Hope behind the stumps.

Taylor followed in Holder's next over, edging another Holder delivery to a diving Hope and leaving the Kiwis teetering at 186-5 after 33 overs before Astle and Nicholls stepped up.