The next BMac? English keeper earns McCullum, Pietersen comparisons with Big Bash blitzkrieg

English wicketkeeper Tom Banton showed why he's regarded as one of the most exciting young batsmen in world cricket, plundering a 29-ball half century for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Stars.

Banton, 21, has caught the eye in a breakout 2019, recently called into England's T20 squad after a stunning season for county side Somerset.

The young wicketkeeper stands tall at 6'2" - earning comparisons with former England great Kevin Pietersen, using his height to dominate bowling attacks.

The Brisbane Heat have signed Banton for this season, the English youngster replacing former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum at the top of the order.

Banton's pyrotechnics were on show in his side's defeat to the Stars.

Chasing 168 in last night's Big Bash League clash on the Gold Coast, Banton took the Stars' bowling attack to pieces.

Banton raced to a 29-ball 50, eventually falling for 64 from just 36 balls - with six fours and four sixes.