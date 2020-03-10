New Zealand's pace attack fit, fizzing and ready to make amends in Australia

New Zealand's pace attack has been described as fit, fizzing and ready to make amends for the injury-riddled disaster the last time they toured Australia.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, and Matt Henry. Source: Photosport

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen could barely suppress his excitement at having all five of the Black Caps' premium strike force available for the one-day international series beginning in Sydney on Friday.

It's two months since they last crossed the Tasman, at that stage boasting a lofty world ranking and talking a good game before being humiliated 3-0 in the Test series.

It's a similar scenario in the 50-over format but Jurgensen is adamant there is no fallout from the Test drubbings - a series that was notable for New Zealand's extraordinary run of injuries and illness.

And this time there's barely a niggle in a full-strength Kiwi touring squad coming off home soil sweeps of India in ODIs (3-0) and Tests (2-0) .

Tim Southee and boom rookie Kyle Jamieson starred in both formats yet both could struggle to retain their places in Australia now that Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are fit again.

Jurgensen spoke highly of how the trio complemented each other during New Zealand's run to the World Cup final last July although he wouldn't say if they'd automatically start at the SCG on March 13.

"It's the first time in a little while we're actually going on a tour and we don't have any physical concerns about anyone really," Jurgensen told reporters.

"It's not like last time when we were potentially worried about a few bowlers before we went to Australia.

"We're all back together, they'll be pretty fizzed, I'd have thought. We've got a full World Cup squad on the bowling side for me."

Jurgensen said the three-match battle was a "very good opportunity" to post a first Kiwi series win on Australian soil in any format for 35 years.

He acknowledged the hosts would be tired because of the quick turnaround from the South African tour but said nothing would be taken for granted by a New Zealand side with a point to prove and the Chappell-Hadlee trophy to defend.