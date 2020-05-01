TODAY |

New Zealand's oldest living cricketer passes three-figures on 100th birthday

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's oldest living cricketer is raising his bat tonight, reaching three figures on his 100th birthday today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alan Burgess today reached three figures, turning 100 years old. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Alan Burgess began his playing career in Canterbury in the 1940s, a sturdy right hand bat and left-arm spinner.

However, not long after he had to put cricket on hold, fighting in World War II as a tank driver, part of Kiwi hero Sir Charles Upham's regiment.

After the war, Burgess was called up to play with the New Zealand forces team that toured England in 1945, able to play at the home of the game.

"That's the be all," he told 1 NEWS.

"If you played at Lord's you played cricket at the top rung. I drove Martin Donedlly's tank, so I knew him so well and he was such a great cricketer, brilliant."

It wasn't just cricket that saw Burgess ply his sporting talents either, a loose forward on the rugby field much like his great nephew, Canterbury icon Todd Blackadder.

Burgess himself missing out on the chance to wear the silver fern of the All Blacks.

"I didn't realise that they wanted me for the trials. I was up in Scotland I think."

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:12
Jenny-May Clarkson left crying with laughter by Andrew Saville's latest desperate sports segment
2
New Zealand's oldest living cricketer passes three-figures on 100th birthday
3
Conflicting accounts continue over Warriors' Australian relocation
4
NZR goes against current World Rugby chairman in election, throw support behind Argentine challenger
5
'That authority has not been provided’ – Aussie PM casts doubt on Warriors’ arrival
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

David Warner and wife Candice switch up in lockdown by swapping sporting uniforms

Ian Smith awarded Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding services to cricket

England star Jofra Archer loses his Cricket World Cup winners medal

White Fern Katie Perkins trades whites for police blue after coronavirus halts cricket