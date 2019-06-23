New Zealanders 'some of the best people in the world' says Windies all-rounder

West Indies all-rounder has praised the sportsmanship and spirit of the Black Caps, following New Zealand's five-run victory at the Cricket World Cup in England.

With six runs needed to win, Brathwaite holed out at long-on to Trent Boult, almost having single handedly pulled off one of the all time great victories for the West Indies.

What happened next though emphasised New Zealand's cricketing mentality, with the Black Caps quick to console a distraught Brathwaite, having fallen for 101 from just 82 balls.

Speaking to media afterwards, Brathwaite said that he was thankful for New Zealand's sporting gesture, saying that Kiwis are "some of the best people in the world".

"I've been fortunate to share a dressing room or play against and socialise with them in franchise tournaments," Brathwaite said.

"So I'm good friends with a few of the boys, and it didn't mean much at that point in time, because I had just seen Boult take a catch and us losing, but in hindsight, it's good sportsmanship on their behalf – and I appreciated the mutual respect the opposition had."