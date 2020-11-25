New Zealander elected chairman of international cricket's governing body

New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected chairman of the International Cricket Council.

NZC Chairman Greg Barclay with Tim Southee. Source: Photosport

The Auckland lawyer has been a director at NZ Cricket since 2012 and is currently NZ's representative on the board of the ICC.

He will step down from NZC to take up the new role.

"It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," he said.