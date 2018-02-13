New Zealand youngsters earn Windies ODI call-up

 

A young and exciting New Zealand women's team has been named to play the West Indies in a one-day warm-up match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday.

Otago's Kate Heffernan bowling. Women's Twenty20 Cricket, Auckland Hearts v Otago Sparks, Melville Park. Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 24 November 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Otago's Kate Heffernan bowling.

Source: Photosport

With an average age of 21, the team provides a glimpse into the next tier of talent, as the women's game in New Zealand looks to strengthen its depth.

Auckland Hearts batswoman and White Ferns regular Maddy Green will captain the side, which features Canterbury Magicians bowler Thamsyn Newton, who also has national experience.

At 18, Auckland Hearts rising star Bella Armstrong is the youngest player in the side and has been rewarded for her strong domestic form with the ball, where she claimed the third most wickets (14) in the women's T20 competition.

Rosemary Mair, 19, and Kate Heffernan, 18, are also exciting bowling prospects who could take the new ball, with Heffernan keen to get an early look at the West Indies before she joins the White Ferns T20 squad next month.

Wellington Blaze bowler Jess Kerr, older sister of White Fern Amelia, has been selected after claiming 14 wickets in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

The West Indies open their tour against the White Ferns at Bert Sutcliffe Oval on March 4.

New Zealand XI: Bella Armstrong, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sarah Carnachan, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Anlo van Deventer, Maddy Green (captain), Kate Heffernan, Arlene Kelly, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Watkin.

