New Zealand target unbeaten pool stage at U19 World Cup

New Zealand's unbeaten record at the under-19 cricket World Cup is on the line as they prepare to tackle South Africa in their final pool game at Bay Oval in Tauranga tomorrow.
New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga.
Both the Kiwis and South Africa have recorded impressive wins over the West Indies and Kenya, and already secured a place in the final eight but top seeding in Group A remains up for grabs.
Auckland batsman Finn Allen has racked up 205 runs across two matches, and is keen to keep the winning run going before they enter the knock-out stages.
"We want to go into the quarter-finals 3-0," Allen said.
"To take that momentum and confidence with us of beating another good side, I think that would do the boys a world of good.
"They're a good bunch of players and they should be a really tough challenge so I think it will be really good for us."
Allen says his team have taken inspiration from the way the Black Caps are playing, after their record-breaking 11 wins across all formats at home this summer.
"The position they're in is where we want to be at the end of the day," Allen said.
"We're trying to model the way they play the game as well, the spirit of cricket, their aggressive nature. I don't know if this is exactly what they do, but we want to be aggressive in everything we do whether it's in the field, with the bat or the ball."
