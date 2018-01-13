New Zealand target unbeaten pool stage at U19 World Cup

New Zealand's unbeaten record at the under-19 cricket World Cup is on the line as they prepare to tackle South Africa in their final pool game at Bay Oval in Tauranga tomorrow.

New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Source: Photosport

Both the Kiwis and South Africa have recorded impressive wins over the West Indies and Kenya, and already secured a place in the final eight but top seeding in Group A remains up for grabs.

Auckland batsman Finn Allen has racked up 205 runs across two matches, and is keen to keep the winning run going before they enter the knock-out stages.

"We want to go into the quarter-finals 3-0," Allen said.

"To take that momentum and confidence with us of beating another good side, I think that would do the boys a world of good.

"They're a good bunch of players and they should be a really tough challenge so I think it will be really good for us."

Allen says his team have taken inspiration from the way the Black Caps are playing, after their record-breaking 11 wins across all formats at home this summer.

"The position they're in is where we want to be at the end of the day," Allen said.