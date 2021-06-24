New Zealand ponders Black Caps tribute following historic WTC win

A week on from winning the World Test Championship, a question looms over New Zealand Cricket.

The Black Caps celebrate their World Test Championships triumph. Source: Photosport

How should Kiwis celebrate the win, so described by their greatest-ever cricketer, Sir Richard Hadlee, as their mightiest achievement in the sport?

No word has come down from the sport's governing body, or from the Government, on how they'll be recognising their eight-wicket win in the final over India.

In Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern agreed it was a "historic achievement" before deferring to her deputy, and sports minister, Grant Robertson, on plans.

"We have been thinking about it," Ardern said.

Robertson, a cricket tragic, said Covid-19 had bought some time for planning: much of the team are midway through New Zealand's compulsory fortnight of quarantine for international arrivals.

"It's a difficult situation where a number of players are still in the UK, others obviously are in managed isolation," he said.

"We're continuing to talk to them about what we could do."

A parade? A reception? A public holiday?

Robertson laughs, offering a 'watch this space' answer.

"I'd certainly like to celebrate it and acknowledge it on behalf of New Zealanders," he said.

The achievement certainly merits it.

Australia's trans-Tasman rival is the smallest Test-playing nation, which climbed to Test cricket's summit by beating the biggest, Virat Kohli's powerhouse Indian team.

Prior to last month's success, the sole trophy the Black Caps had contributed to NZ Cricket's cabinet was a 2000 Champions Trophy win, a second-tier ODI success earned by Stephen Fleming's side, well off Broadway in Kenya.

"You don't follow cricket in New Zealand for the winning," Paul Ford, a founder of irreverant fan group Beige Brigade, told AAP.

"But a magical thing that's happened in the last few years. We've starting doing it."

Indeed, a T20 series win over Australia in March was just the sixth time New Zealand's men have won a trans-Tasman series in any format.

Celebrating comes even less easily than winning.

The national psyche is one of quiet confidence, of humility, exhibited perfectly by Kane Williamson's team.

Benders don't follow big wins.

After recent Test victories at Wellington's Basin Reserve, bowlers have been known to drive to the top of nearby Mount Victoria and knock back a quiet beer.

While they sprayed champagne after their WTC final win in Southampton, there were no Shane Warne-esque balcony stump dance.

"This is not a team of prima donnas," Ford said.

"They're all connected with their clubs, they're very linked to the grassroots. They play in a very deliberately Kiwi way.

"Not sledging. Having fun. Doing their best. Making it hard for the opposition. Getting on with it.

"But there's not a lot of muscle memory about New Zealand sports teams winning world championships.

"There's a real buzz around the win. It would be a real shame not to pay tribute."

Ford nominates some suggestions.

"A public holiday, how good would that be? Perhaps on a Friday for the first home Test of the summer," he said.

"At the Basin or a Boxing Day test at the Mount (Maunganui), they could get on a double decker bus. People would line the streets.

"There must be an opportunity there for a proper pre-match celebration.

"Or perhaps," Ford continues, tongue-in-cheek, "we could invite the Australians over for a celebratory one-off green top Test at the Basin.

"Or maybe we could fill in for England in the Ashes if they go down 3-0 or 4-0."

Speaking from his isolation hotel this week, coach Gary Stead said the fortnight of forced rest allowed his side plenty of time to reflect.

"At the moment we're basking in the glory a little bit," he said.

"The support we've had ... seeing the joy on Kiwi fans, and the team, it has been awesome."

Stead gave a hint of a formal celebrations: a tour of the WTC Trophy, a silver and gold mace which has returned with the team and is currently in the custody of wicketkeeper BJ Watling in quarantine.

"We'll be looking to try and take the mace around the country at some stage," he said.

"But the first priority is getting players home to see their families."

Ford suggests tributes should follow swiftly after their family reunifications.

"There needs to be some knighthoods," he said.