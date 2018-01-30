New Zealand fall to England in U19 World Cup play-off for seventh spot

England have beaten New Zealand by 32 runs in the play-off for seventh place at the under-19 Cricket World Cup in Queenstown.

New Zealand's Kaylum Boshier Source: Photosport

In trouble at 48-3 after winning the toss, England regrouped via a 139-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tom Banton (112) and Jack Davies (63).

Kiwi medium pacer Luke Georgeson returned impressive figures of 3-29 off 10 overs, but received little support as England eased to 261-7 off their 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 229 with the first ball of the 48th over.

A 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Finn Allen and Katene Clarke looked to have set up a good shot at victory, but Allen's dismissal for 87 early in the 42nd over triggered a flurry of wickets.

From 201-3, the Kiwis lost their next seven wickets for just 28 runs in six overs, stand-in skipper Will Jacks (3-41) and Euan Woods (3-44) the chief destroyers for England.

The English win came despite the absence of captain Harry Brook, dropped for undisclosed disciplinary issues on Tuesday.

Australia, who cruised to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan on Monday, will meet India in the final on Saturday at Mt Maunganui.

India rolled Pakistan for just 69 in Christchurch in the second semi-final, cruising to a 203-run with 20 overs to spare after they were held to 272-9 from their 50 overs.