New Zealand, England draw first Test at Lord's after Williamson declaration

England batted slowly and carefully this morning to hold out against New Zealand on the final day of the first Test at Lord's.

New Zealand took three wickets in the second innings. Source: Photosport

After England had advanced to 170-3 in 70 overs in its second innings, a draw was agreed in the two-test series opener.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson declared at lunch, with the Black Caps at 169-6.

England captain Joe Root defended the decision not to chase the victory target of 273

“If you look at the conditions, the surface, it was very challenging. It was slow, hard to time the ball, hard to get any sort of rhythm when you’re batting out there," Root told the BBC.

“Initially we set out to have quite an open mind, see where we got to after a 15-20-over period. It got to a stage where it didn’t feel like it was quite possible to take that on."

Neil Wagner finished with two wickets in England’s second innings with Tim Southee taking the other.

New Zealand scored 378 in its first innings after winning the toss, and England replied with 275.

The second test starts Thursday at Edgbaston.

New Zealand then play the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton on June 18.

