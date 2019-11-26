TODAY |

New Zealand Cricket refers Jofra Archer racial abuse complaint to police

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Cricket have lodged a complaint with Tauranga Police after England cricketer Jofra Archer said he was racially abused during a match.

NZC boss David White personally apologised to England's Archer today. Source: 1 NEWS

Archer, 24, says that he was the target of racial abuse on day five of the first Test against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui, alleging that a spectator insulted him while batting at Bay Oval.

New Zealand Cricket have since been quick to investigate the incident, launching an inquiry in an attempt to identify the culprit.

In a statement released today, New Zealand Cricket have confirmed that the incident has been referred to police.

Racial abuse from a spectator during the first Test is a shame because it doesn’t represent NZ at all, according to Stokes. Source: 1 NEWS

They have been unable to identify the culprit.

"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," chief executive David White said.

Coach Gary Stead said the team didn’t hear anything, otherwise they would’ve dealt with it at the time. Source: 1 NEWS

"Should the person responsible ever re-offend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

White last week said that a life ban will be handed to the alleged abuser if and when they are identified.

White apologised to Barbados-born Archer in person after the incident.

