New Zealand Cricket promise life ban for racist abuser of Jofra Archer

New Zealand Cricket are promising to act swiftly to find the person that racially abused England's Jofra Archer at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval yesterday, CEO David White says.

Archer, 24, alleges that he was racially abused by a member of the crowd during the final day of the first Test between the Black Caps and England, with NZC boss White today travelling to Hamilton to personally apologise to the Barbados-born fast bowler.

White told 1 NEWS that Archer, in Hamilton for this week's second Test between the two sides beginning on Friday, was happy to receive the apology.

"I just had a good chat to him [and] said that we were very sorry that he had to experience that in our country," White said.

Read more: Black Caps hope spectator at centre of Jofra Archer racism allegations 'found quickly and dealt with'

"We're very disappointed, but he was very thankful that I'd made the effort to come and see him.

"It was very disappointing what happened yesterday, it's common courtesy to go and apologise to him."

New Zealand Cricket, along with the staff of Bay Oval will now try to identify the culprit.

"Our team is working closely with the team at Bay Oval, going through the security footage, trying to get as much information as we can. Hopefully we'll find the individual over the next day or so.

"If we do find the person, we'll refer them to the police, I think that's appropriate in this case.

"If we do find out who that person is, they'll be banned from attending cricket games in New Zealand in the future.

"My sense is that person should not be allowed into a cricket ground for the rest of their lives in New Zealand."

Read more: England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'

White also moved to assure fans that cricket grounds should be a safe, enjoyable environment for both players and spectators alike, yesterday's incident putting a sour note on what should be a blockbuster international summer.