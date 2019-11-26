TODAY |

New Zealand Cricket promise life ban for racist abuser of Jofra Archer

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket

New Zealand Cricket are promising to act swiftly to find the person that racially abused England's Jofra Archer at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval yesterday, CEO David White says.

Archer, 24, alleges that he was racially abused by a member of the crowd during the final day of the first Test between the Black Caps and England, with NZC boss White today travelling to Hamilton to personally apologise to the Barbados-born fast bowler.

White told 1 NEWS that Archer, in Hamilton for this week's second Test between the two sides beginning on Friday, was happy to receive the apology.

"I just had a good chat to him [and] said that we were very sorry that he had to experience that in our country," White said.

Read more:
Black Caps hope spectator at centre of Jofra Archer racism allegations 'found quickly and dealt with'

"We're very disappointed, but he was very thankful that I'd made the effort to come and see him.

"It was very disappointing what happened yesterday, it's common courtesy to go and apologise to him."

New Zealand Cricket, along with the staff of Bay Oval will now try to identify the culprit.

"Our team is working closely with the team at Bay Oval, going through the security footage, trying to get as much information as we can. Hopefully we'll find the individual over the next day or so.

"If we do find the person, we'll refer them to the police, I think that's appropriate in this case.

"If we do find out who that person is, they'll be banned from attending cricket games in New Zealand in the future.

"My sense is that person should not be allowed into a cricket ground for the rest of their lives in New Zealand."

Read more:
England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'

White also moved to assure fans that cricket grounds should be a safe, enjoyable environment for both players and spectators alike, yesterday's incident putting a sour note on what should be a blockbuster international summer.

"It's a real shame that one person spoiled all the fun for everyone."

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZC boss David White personally apologised to England's Archer today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
3
New Zealand Cricket promise life ban for racist abuser of Jofra Archer
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
Vacant All Blacks job a 'poisoned chalice', former England and Lions lock says
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'

England's Jofra Archer alleges racial abuse by spectator in Mount Maunganui crowd during Black Caps' win

Kane Williamson joins Trent Boult under Black Caps' injury clouds
00:15

Neil Wagner cleans up England's batsmen to deliver Black Caps' Test series lead