New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

Sir Richard Hadlee has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Cricket revealed the news in a statement this morning.

"Last month, Richard had a routine, 3-year colonoscopy, and we discovered that he has bowel cancer," New Zealand Cricket said.

"He has since had an operation to remove the tumour. This operation went extremely well and he has made an excellent recovery from surgery.

"As a safeguard, further treatment in the form of chemotherapy will commence shortly and last for a few months.

"It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery.

"Our reasons for making this statement are a desire to be transparent, and to prevent the inevitable speculation and incorrect rumours.

"I would also request people's understanding and acceptance of our request for privacy while we go through the next few months, both for ourselves and for the extended Hadlee family."

Sir Richard took 431 Test wickets in 86 tests, and at one stage held the world record for most test wickets.