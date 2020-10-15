New Zealand cricket great John R Reid dies, aged 92

After a great innings, New Zealand cricket legend John Richard Reid has died in Auckland, aged 92.

Reid is regarded as one of cricket's greatest allrounders in the fifties and early sixties and was New Zealand's oldest surviving Test player and captain.

He led New Zealand in 34 Tests, including the team's first three victories. The first was a win over the West Indies at Auckland in 1956, breaking New Zealand's 26-year winless run.

The second and third both came during New Zealand’s drawn series in South Africa in 1961-62.

The hard-hitting allrounder played 58 tests, scoring 3428 runs at 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35.

Reid brought up six Test centuries, the highest of which was his knock of 142 against South Africa at Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day Test of 1961.

Following his playing days, Reid became a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White hailed Reid as a history making player for the country.

“John R Reid was New Zealand cricket’s Colin Meads,” he said.

“He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake.

“Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time: wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and his grand-children, Oliver, Megan, Christina and Angus.

“NZC will acknowledge and mark John’s wonderful life and career at an appropriate time.”