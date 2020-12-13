New Zealand closes in on victory in second Test vs West Indies

West Indies captain Jason Holder led a gallant rear-guard action which stalled New Zealand’s push for victory Sunday on the third day of the second cricket Test.

New Zealand's Tim Southee, third left, celebrates after he caught and bowled West Indies' Darren Bravo, centre. Source: Photosport

Holder made 60 and shared an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership with Joshua da Silva (25) which was worth 74 runs when bad light stopped play almost an hour before scheduled stumps.

At that point, the West Indies were 244-6 in their second innings, still trailing New Zealand by 85 runs after being forced to follow on 329 behind.

Resuming at 124-8 Sunday, the tourists were bowled out for 131 in their first innings, 329 behind New Zealand’s first innings of 460.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham enforced the follow-on and the home team at times looked almost certain to win the match inside three days. But a partnership of 89 for the third wicket between John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks and the late stand involving Holder and da Silva, on debut, forced the match into the fourth day.

Campbell made a career-best 68, including his second test half century to help slow New Zealand’s push for an innings victory and 2-0 series sweep.

Holder then joined with da Silva in late partnership as dark cloud gathered over the Basin Reserve to further delay a decision in the match.

A series win would lift New Zealand above England to third place in the World Test Championship and possibly into first place in world test rankings.

Earlier, Tim Southee took 5-32 and Kyle Jamieson 5-34 in the West Indies’ first innings. Southee took both first innings wickets to fall Sunday for his 11th five wicket bag in tests, while Jamieson had his second in only his fourth test.