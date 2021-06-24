TODAY |

New Zealand beats India to win inaugural World Test Championships

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has beaten India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championships.

The Black Caps celebrate another Tim Southee wicket. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps chased down India’s target of 139 on the sixth day in Southampton after bowling India out for 170, with Tim Southee finishing with four for 48.

Fittingly captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor finished unbeaten on 52 and 47 respectively.

The Black Caps celebrate their World Test Championships triumph. Source: Photosport

The result will provide some catharsis for both players and fans after the team lost consecutive Cricket World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019, with the loss to England two years ago at Lord’s coming on a boundary countback after ties in the 50 overs and then a subsequent Super Over.

Taylor hit the winning runs by flicking a Mohammed Shami ball over midwicket.

Kane Williamson finished with an unbeaten half century. Source: Photosport

Typical of a final which was gripping despite being disrupted by two washed out days and bad light, the finish was tense.

India, 64-2 overnight, was bowled out for 170 in its second innings before tea, leaving New Zealand 139 to win in 53 overs.

India's bowlers created chances and never gave up. Williamson was given out on 1 and overturned the decision on review, and he was dropped on 45. Taylor was dropped on 26, and hit flush on the front of his helmet on 30 but soldiered on.

They absorbed all of India’s pressure to finish off for New Zealand a first International Cricket Council tournament victory in 21 years.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cricket
Black Caps
