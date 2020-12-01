New Kiwi ICC boss and star Black Cap at odds over Test Championship

One of the Black Caps’ star bowlers is hoping that the Test Championship is here to stay, going against the views of the new Kiwi boss of the ICC.

New ICC chairman Greg Barclay told media today that the Test Championship in its inaugural season isn’t fit for purpose and they need to go back to the drawing board.

Trent Boult is a supporter of the Test Championship.

“It's probably been a little bit hard to follow I suppose, with Covid and a few other things going on around the world, but I think it's a great idea,”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead shares the same view as his star bowler.

“The advantage of having the World Test Championship final every two years is there is something that you can reset and focus towards that, so I know for our guys here, and we're a pretty experienced team, that they could think of nothing better that they could go to Lord's again”.

The Championship runs over a two-year cycle and sees teams accumulate points through series wins.

But, like all sports, Covid has seen the cancellations of series with the ICC having to step in and alter points.

The equation for the Black Caps to make yet another final at Lords is simple, outplay the West Indies and Pakistan.

“I don't really want to picture myself there too quickly, but finals cricket is why you play the game.”