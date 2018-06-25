 

New coach Justin Langer given more selecting powers after latest Aussie cricket shake-up

New Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has been handed sweeping powers in a shake-up of the selection panel.

Langer will join Greg Chappell and Trevor Hohns on the full-time selection panel with Mark Waugh, who resigned in May, not being replaced.

Langer will also chair Australia's Twenty20 selection panel in changes Cricket Australia's general manager of team performance Pat Howard says will deliver the best results across all formats.

Previously, Waugh's selection role focused specifically on T20 cricket, leading a two-man selection panel with former Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

The Test and ODI selection panel remain the same format, with Hohns as chairman.

"Having a selector focus on the T20 format for the past 18 months was viewed as a success, particularly as we now sit third in ICC rankings in this format, and we will look to continue this in a slightly modified way," Howard said in a statement on Friday.

"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the head coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket as we build towards the World T20 in Australia in 2020.

"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players."

BBL coaches will be involved in the T20 selection process.

Australia's next T20 assignment is a three-match away series against world No.1 Pakistan in October.

