New Black Caps coach still pinching himself with first tour, series on the horizon

Black Caps coach Gary Stead admits he's feeling some nerves before flying out for his first series and tour in charge but he knows he's done everything to have the team prepared.

Stead took over the role from Mike Hesson in August and has since been preparing for the Black Caps' series against Pakistan in United Arab Emirates.

He told reporters today at Christchurch Airport he was still pinching himself a bit.

"It's really, really exciting times and looking forward to getting over there and playing Pakistan.

"It's going to be a tough series - we know that - but it's going to be a really good test for where we're at now."

A reporter asked Stead whether there were the same nerves as when he made his Test debut as a player, to which he replied, "a little bit".

"It's slightly different but in the same way when it comes match time you still feel the same pressures to want to perform but it's just a different role now."

The Black Caps kick off their tour with a T20 on November 1 at 5am NZT.

Gary Stead has done all the preparations he can to take on Pakistan - now all that's left is to play. Source: 1 NEWS
