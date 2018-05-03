New Australian cricket coach looking to 'win back respect' after ball tampering scandal

In a bid to finally put the ball-tampering scandal behind them, new Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has drawn a clear line in the sand over player behaviour.



Australian cricket coach Justin Langer. Source: Getty

But Langer admits they won't be able to forget the controversy any time soon thanks to the reception that's expected during their limited-overs tour of England.



Former Test opener Langer officially took over from Darren Lehmann by addressing players and staff at a pre-tour camp in Brisbane today.



Langer admitted he faced a daunting task following the tampering drama, which led to suspensions for skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft.



But Langer believed the solution was clear for the team before the likely torrid reception from England's rabid fans and press - be good blokes.



"I just addressed all the players and coaches then. The main message is ... just the way we go about our business on and off the field, the behaviours that are expected," Langer said.



"If we get it clear from day one, it makes things a lot easier.



"We have to aim to be No.1 in professionalism, No.1 in honesty, No.1 in humility.



"It doesn't matter how much money, how many games, how many runs you made, if you are not a good bloke that is what people remember."



Langer admitted that would be easier said than done in England.



"I am expecting to cop plenty from the crowds and the media but that's England," Langer laughed.



"Even when your are winning all the time and are squeaky clean, you still cop it.



"We will cop it just as much as usual. But that's OK. It will be a good learning experience for our young blokes and our experienced guys will help navigate that landscape."



Langer knows exactly what to expect after Ashes tours in 1997, 2001 and 2005.



"I think it has got to become white noise," he said.



"Usually when you are batting, it is like silence because you are concentrating on the ball.



"That's probably what we need to do - concentrate then it should become white noise."



Langer said it had been a "shock to the system" looking at a team list and not seeing Smith, Warner and Bancroft.



Australia - ranked a lowly world No.5 in ODIs - would embrace the underdog tag on tour, he said.



They play five ODIs from June 13 and a Twenty20 international before a tri- series T20 series in Zimbabwe in July.



"It won't take one tour or one year (to win back Australian public's trust)," Langer said.



"It will take one behaviour, a thousand, a million behaviours to win back respect.



"If we behave well on and off the field then hopefully we will earn some respect, some trust back.

