TODAY |

Neil Wagner tees off from the tail-end in Black Caps first innings

Source:  1 NEWS

Although the star of the first innings was Henry Nicholls, number-10 batsman Neil Wagner provided a spectacle for the fans at the Basin Reserve on day two of the Black Caps second test against the West Indies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The number-10 batsman wasn’t wasting any time in scoring runs and ended the first innings 66 not-out. Source: Spark Sport

Wagner came to the crease in the first session and wasted no time in adding to the scoreboard.

The tail-ender brought up his 50 in just 30 balls and would go on to be the second highest run-scorer for the Black Caps with an unbeaten 66, helping New Zealand to their first innings total of 460.

His innings featured eight fours and four sixes.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'A short tight dress' may be deterring players - Netball NZ official
2
After 22 seasons, Sir Peter Leitch closes doors on Mt Smart's Mad Butcher Club
3
New Zealand rip through Windies top order early in second innings
4
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
5
Neil Wagner tees off from the tail-end in Black Caps first innings
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:44

Windies win toss, send Williamson-less Black Caps into bat on green Basin Reserve pitch
00:23

Certain six saved by player's spectacular flying fielding effort in Big Bash
00:44

Dad-to-be Kane Williamson no longer playing Wellington Test, heading home to Tauranga to be with wife

Kane Williamson misses Black Caps training for midwife appointment back in Tauranga