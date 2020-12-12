Neil Wagner tees off from the tail-end in Black Caps first innings

Although the star of the first innings was Henry Nicholls, number-10 batsman Neil Wagner provided a spectacle for the fans at the Basin Reserve on day two of the Black Caps second test against the West Indies.

Wagner came to the crease in the first session and wasted no time in adding to the scoreboard.

The tail-ender brought up his 50 in just 30 balls and would go on to be the second highest run-scorer for the Black Caps with an unbeaten 66, helping New Zealand to their first innings total of 460.