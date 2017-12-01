 

Cricket


Neil Wagner rips top off Windies batting line-up with vicious barrage of bouncers

The visitors were looking good until Wagner decided the short-ball approach was the way to go.
Black Caps

00:26
1
LIVE: Neil Wagner on fire for Black Caps as Windies begin to crumble after lunch

00:29
2
The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.

Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

00:26
3
The former world number one is tied for seventh at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods finishes stunning comeback round with monster putt in the Bahamas

4
Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu named Blues captain for 2018

00:19
5
The Black Ferns Sevens star was too good in the 45-14 win as they ended day one unbeaten.

Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

02:05
The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.

Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

The Tasman District Council has already blocked access to one problem spot.


01:04
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

The ship has been decommissioned after 30 years of service.


03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.



 
