Neil Wagner will 'never regret' missing Black Caps' historic Test win over India for birth of first child

Black Caps pace bowler Neil Wagner has embraced the early days of fatherhood but after watching his teammates claim a 10-wicket win over India in Wellington last week, he's happy to be back and looking to add to the Test series himself.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wagner missed the Black Caps' historic win in Wellington due to the birth of his first child, daughter Olivia.

The 33-year-old was hoping to play at the Basin Reserve but as the wait went on for his daughter's arrival, he opted to rule himself out of the Test.

"If she was going to be early then I definitely would have been there with the team, but so be it, she wanted to try and stay a little bit longer and give her dad a little bit of a hard time," Wagner joked.

"We tried everything we could but she didn't want to budge. Without a doubt on her 21st and her wedding day I'll remind her about it."

Olivia arrived on Wednesday 19 February - two days before the first Test - meaning while Wagner adjusted to life as a dad, he was still able to keep an eye on his teammates whenever he had a spare moment.

"I had my phone on consistently in the hospital, watching the boys and supporting from afar, and a couple of early mornings [watching on record] while doing the odd nappy change," Wagner said.

When asked if he would change anything about the past week if he could, Wagner didn't hesitate.

"I wouldn't change it for the world – it was amazing to be there for the birth of my first child, to be there with my wife and support her all the way. She's been phenomenal throughout my career, so to be able to be there for her as well and support her with this has been pretty special.

"I'm very happy – amazing to be there and something I'll never regret."

Wagner has since rejoined the squad for the second and final Test against India at Hagley Oval, which begins Saturday.