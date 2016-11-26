 

Neil Wagner headed back to Essex after stellar summer

Essex have landed the services of New Zealand Test bowler Neil Wagner and will hope he can help inspire the same success as last year.

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 2, 2nd test match. Saturday 26 November 2016. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

Source: Photosport

Wagner, 31, agreed to terms with the county champions and will join them in March.

His deal is through to the end of July, with an option to stay on for the remainder of the season, subject to New Zealand Cricket approval.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath hopes Wagner can wield the same influnce as 2017.

"We have been working hard on bringing Neil back for a while," he said.

"His performances were excellent last season. He showed great commitment to the club last year and was integral to what we achieved."

