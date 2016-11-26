Neil Wagner headed back to Essex after stellar summer

Essex have landed the services of New Zealand Test bowler Neil Wagner and will hope he can help inspire the same success as last year.

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. Source: Photosport

Wagner, 31, agreed to terms with the county champions and will join them in March.

His deal is through to the end of July, with an option to stay on for the remainder of the season, subject to New Zealand Cricket approval.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath hopes Wagner can wield the same influnce as 2017.

"We have been working hard on bringing Neil back for a while," he said.