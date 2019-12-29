Neil Wagner eager to continue domination of Steve Smith in Sydney

Neil Wagner is adamant New Zealand will come out fighting in the trans-Tasman Test series finale at the SCG, where he is desperate to cap a near-unprecedented run of dominance against Steve Smith.



Neil Wagner has got Steve Smith out four times in as many innings. Source: Photosport

Wagner's bouncer-laden torment of Smith was one of few positives for the Black Caps during heavy losses in Perth and Melbourne, both completed inside four days.



The paceman has claimed the key scalp of Australia's former skipper in all four innings this series, during which Smith has scored 151 runs at 37.75.



Only three Test bowlers have dismissed Smith, who is still widely regarded as the world's best batsman but has notably slipped behind Virat Kohli in official rankings, more often than Wagner.



Not since Australia's miserable Test tour of Sri Lanka in 2016, when Rangana Herath ended five of Smith's six innings, has a single bowler enjoyed such a prolific streak against the remarkable run-glutton.



As the visitors seek to record a consolatory win in the third Test, which begins on Friday, Wagner has urged his teammates to keep the foot down should they get the better of Smith in Sydney.



"It (dismissing Smith) puts you in a really good position to hopefully get into a strong position in the Test and throw some punches, land some blows - to be able to put some pressure on Australia," Wagner told reporters.



"Every time we seem to put a bit of pressure on him, someone else has stuck their hand up and made it really tough for us.



"We've got the team to do it. We've played some really good cricket in the last few years, unfortunately we weren't able to show that in the first few Test matches.



"But I've got big faith in our group that we'll come out fighting."



Wagner admitted he delighted in his duel with Smith, which dates back to a series decider at Christchurch in 2016.



Smith's knock of 138 was ended by a Wagner bouncer on that occasion; a memory the left-armer repeatedly returned to as he plotted another short-pitched salvo this summer.



"I like bowling against the best batters in the world ... you want to challenge yourself," Wagner said.



"I admire him as a player. He's a quality performer, a freak.



"That game in Christchurch a few years ago, he scored a lot of runs and hurt us.



"The plan sort of started back then and it was something in the mind coming over here too."



Wagner acknowledged the absence of injured star Trent Boult was a massive blow but backed his attack to trouble Smith, no matter what conditions are like at the SCG.



"There's different ways of skinning the cat," he said.

