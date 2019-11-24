Neil Wagner cleans up England's batsmen to deliver Black Caps' Test series lead

A final-day five-wicket haul from Neil Wagner has seen the Black Caps take a 1-0 Test series lead, wrapping up victory by an innings and 65-runs in Mount Maunganui.

With England resuming their second innings at 55/3 this morning, following Mitchell Santner's all-round display on day four, the visitors looked to bat through the final three sessions of the match to seal a draw.

Captain Joe Root was the first to fall on the final day, out for 11 after spooning a simple catch to Tom Latham behind the wicket after being caught in two minds by a gentle outswinger from Colin de Grandhomme.

Your playlist will load after this ad

England's fifth wicket pair of Ben Stokes and Joe Denly would bat through until lunch, before Wagner swung the match in New Zealand's favour after the break.

As Stokes dragged a Tim Southee delivery back onto his stumps for 28, a vicious spell around the wicket saw Wagner remove Denly (35), Ollie Pope (6) and Jos Buttler (0), leaving England reeling at 138/8.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A brief resistance in the form of a 59-run stand between Sam Curran and Jofra Archer gave England hope of salvaging a draw, only for Wagner to seal the win after tea.

After another short ball had Archer caught on the boundary for 30, last man Stuart Broad gave Wagner his fifth, hit plumb in front and given out LBW first ball to wrap up New Zealand's victory.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling picked up the man of the match award for his first innings 205, despite strong contributions from both Santner (126 runs and three wickets) and Wagner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps take an unassailable 1-0 series lead into the second and final Test in Hamilton, starting on Friday at Seddon Park.