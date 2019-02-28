TODAY |

Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test

New Zealand have dominated the opening day of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Hamilton today.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson may have queried his decision with the tourists at 121 for one.

But a five wicket haul to Neil Wagner ripped through the Bangladesh lineup to dimiss them for 234.

It was Wagner's sixth five wicket haul in test cricket and moves him up to seventh on the all time New Zealand test wicket taking list with 163.

Tamim Iqbal top scored for Bangladesh making 126 - his ninth test century.

At stumps the Black Caps were 86-0, with Jeet Raval on 51 not out and Tom Latham unbeaten on 35.

