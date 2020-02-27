Neil Wagner 'absolutely fizzing' ahead of Black Caps return

Back in the Black Caps' ranks after the birth of his first child last week, Neil Wagner is "absolutely fizzing" for the start of the second Test against India in Chirstchurch, teammate Tom Latham says.

Wagner, 33, sat out of the Black Caps' 10-wicket victory over India at the Basin Reserve, welcoming daughter Olivia instead.

However, the left-arm spearhead is poised to return to the Black Caps' bowling ranks for the second and final Test of the series beginning on Saturday, as selectors mull a possible four-pronged pace attack.

Speaking to media at Hagley Oval this afternoon, opening batsman Latham revealed Wagner's excitement at playing just his second match for the Black Caps in 2020, the first being the final Test of the dismal Australian series in January.

"I'm sure when he rocks up to training he'll be absolutely fizzing to go," Latham said.

"[We're] obviously delighted for him and his family with the birth of their first child, but I'm sure he'll be raring to go.

"Obviously he's been a quality performance for us for a number of years now, I'm sure he'll be looking to get going again."

Wagner's success over the past 12 months in particular make him an irresistible prospect for the Black Caps, taking 43 wickets at an average of just under 18 in 2019.