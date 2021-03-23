Neesham's nifty footwork helps stifle Bangladesh batting

A sensational piece of fielding by Jimmy Neesham off his own bowling has helped the Black Caps limit Bangladesh to 271 in the first innings of the second one day international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Bangladesh began their innings slowly, but were beginning to up the ante when captain Tamim Iqbal and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim found themselves together at the crease.

Tamim was on track for his 14th one-day international ton until his work was undone by the boot of Jimmy Neesham.

Neesham had been cramping up Mushfiqur and the wicketkeeper batsman looked eager to find a way off strike.

In the 31st over he dropped one at his feet and called his skipper through for a quick single.

It looked as if Tamim would be safe, Neesham left with a lot to do as the ball rolled off the pitch on the off side.

But the quick-thinking allrounder decided to kick the ball with his left boot, hitting the stumps and finding Tamim well short of his ground.

It was not all positive for Neesham, as he was later blasted for 19 off his eighth over and finishing with figures of none for 73 from nine.