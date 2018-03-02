'It needs to be explored' - Stephen Fleming keen to take over as Black Caps' T20 coach

Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming has confirmed his interest in taking the reigns of the New Zealand Twenty20 side, after questions have been raised about the workload of current coach Mike Hesson.

Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming Source: Photosport

After calls from commentator Simon Doull for a specialist T20 coach for New Zealand, Fleming has raised his hand to fill the role if it were required of him.

Fleming, 44, has built an impressive reputation as a coach since the end of his playing career with the Black Caps, having coached the Chennai Super Kings to success in the Indian Premier League competition, as well as a stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League.

Speaking to Trackside Radio, Fleming said that he could see himself in the role, should Hesson have to relinquish the role of T20 coach.

"It's based on my passion and love for New Zealand cricket," he said.

"It's whether it keeps Mike Hesson fresh, it's whether it falls into line with what Mike wants. But I think it's worth discussing going forward as the schedule gets more cluttered."

"What I've heard from NZ Cricket and Mike right now is that the balance is pretty good, so he's pretty happy to continue what he's doing. But it needs to be explored."

Fleming also raised the suggestion of another fellow Black Caps captain - Daniel Vettori - as another contender should a specialist T20 coach role be created, as well as current New Zealand batting coach, Craig McMillan.

"At some stage, who knows and I think Daniel would be the same. I'd love to help, but I certainly appreciate and admire the work Mike has done."