Nathan Lyon pulls off one handed stunner to rock England before tea in Melbourne

Out-of-form old hands Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook have found their mojo at the MCG, where England reached 1-72 at tea on day two of the fourth Ashes Test.



Broad snared 4-51, his best figures in over a year, to help inflict a collapse of 7-67 and bowl the hosts out for 327.



Cook was 37 not out at the end of the post-lunch session, already equalling his highest score of the series.



The veterans have been among the tourists' worst performers in the opening three Tests, during which Australia banked big wins to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.



Cook has a long way to go if he is to bat England into a position of dominance but the former skipper has scored runs with far more ease compared to any other game this summer.



England's all-time leading run-scorer's quest for form was aided by the absence of Mitchell Starc, who was an enforced omission because of a bruised heel, and the stomach bug that bothered Pat Cummins.



Cummins managed a three-over spell before shuffling off the ground in obvious discomfort. The express paceman returned to field after four overs but remains clearly unwell and is yet to return to the attack.



Nathan Lyon snagged the only English wicket to fall, snaffling a one-handed return catch to dismiss Mark Stoneman for 15.



Steve Smith, Tim Paine and Mitch Marsh all chopped on during the morning session, underlining the risks involved with trying to up the run-rate on such a slow pitch.



Broad helped his side clean up the tail quickly, something that didn't happen at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval or the WACA.

