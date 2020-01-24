Nathan Lyon lays out for superb diving caught-and-bowled in Sixers' vital BBL win

The Sydney Sixers have locked in a top-three Big Bash League berth after a convincing eight-wicket win over Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

The Sixers, with Steve Smith playing his first BBL game since 2014, easily chased down a target of 127 with 25 balls to spare after restricting the hosts to 8-126 off their 20 overs.

English opener James Vince's 51 off 37 deliveries in a 75-run stand with Josh Philippe ensured the Sixers were never headed in their run chase.

Vince's dismissal brought Smith to the crease but he could only make nine before being caught behind off Test teammate James Pattinson (1-19)

Philippe made a half-century of his own to finish the match unbeaten on 52 off just 43 deliveries.

After losing 10 wickets for 38 runs in Sunday's horror collapse against the Melbourne Renegades, the Heat were quickly in trouble again after Sixers' captain Moises Henriques sent them in.

Midway through their innings, Brisbane were 5-57.

Not even Australian hero Marnus Labuschagne could save the home team from their batting woes.

The in-form star, playing his first BBL match of a prolific summer, fell for just three before a mistimed pull shot was easily caught by best mate Smith off the bowling of Englishman Tom Curran (2-25).

AB de Villiers (25 off 26) and Ben Cutting (16 off 21) attempted to reset the innings but both fell when they attempted to up the run rate.

Smith was in the game again when he caught South African legend de Villiers on the boundary and took a third catch when Mitchell Swepson (1) picked the former Australian captain out off Jackson Bird (2-21).

Pattinson top scored for the Heat with 27 not out off just 15 deliveries as his late hitting took the home team's total past 100.

The Sixers will be chasing a top-two finish with a win in their final regular season match against the bottom-placed Renegades at the SCG on Saturday.