'My family have already asked for tickets' – Black Caps' new wicketkeeper preparing for Test debut

New Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has spoken ahead of his Test debut against the West Indies in his hometown of Wellington on Friday.

Tom Blundell will take the gloves for New Zealand against the West Indies on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Blundell, 27, will don the gloves for the Black Caps, after incumbent keeper BJ Watling was ruled out with a hip injury.

Speaking to media after his team's training session at the Basin Reserve today, Blundell said he was looking forward to representing his country in a Test for the very first time.

"To debut at home is going to be very special," Blundell said.

Blundell will also have to manage to secure seats for his family members, eager to see the wicket keeper take the field.

"They'll be round. They've already asked for tickets. They're pretty excited so I'm looking forward to it."

