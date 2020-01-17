Muttiah Muralitharan bowls Grant Elliott as Team Rugby take control of Black Clash

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan added another wicket to his record number of scalps, bowling Grant Elliott in the first innings of the Black Clash T20 in Napier.

With Team Cricket in huge trouble at 37/4, Test cricket's leading wicket taker came on to bowl to the Black Caps' 2015 Cricket World Cup hero.

Muralitharan tossed up a loopy off-break outside Elliott's off-stump, drawing him into a drive, only to have the ball spin through the gate and hit the woodwork.

