Muttiah Muralitharan bowls Grant Elliott as Team Rugby take control of Black Clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan added another wicket to his record number of scalps, bowling Grant Elliott in the first innings of the Black Clash T20 in Napier.

The Sri Lankan legend added another wicket to his record tally. Source: 1 NEWS

With Team Cricket in huge trouble at 37/4, Test cricket's leading wicket taker came on to bowl to the Black Caps' 2015 Cricket World Cup hero.

Muralitharan tossed up a loopy off-break outside Elliott's off-stump, drawing him into a drive, only to have the ball spin through the gate and hit the woodwork.

The All Black destroyed the ex-Black Caps captain’s stumps in the first over in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

Team Cricket's woes began in the first over of the match, losing skipper Stephen Fleming to Jordie Barrett with the fifth ball of the match.

