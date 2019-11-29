Munro's 167 for Auckland puts himself in contention to replace Raval for Black Caps series against Australia

Colin Munro has destroyed Canterbury’s attack in the Ford Trophy today, scoring 167 from 94 deliveries to put himself in contention to replace Jeet Raval if the Test opener is dropped.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Auckland left-hander hit seven sixes and 22 boundaries in the superb show of power at Hagley Oval, before being dismissed in the 32nd over with the Aces on 241.

The Aces finished their 50 overs with a monumental 401 for eight.

The New Zealand limited-overs opener finished with a strike rate of 178 after bringing up his 50 in 29 balls, his century off 57 balls and 150 in 82 balls.

The destructive innings may put Munro in contention to replace Raval if the selectors elect to drop the struggling left-handed opener before the Test against Australia, to be played across the Tasman.

While achieving more in the shorter forms of the game, Munro also has a superb first-class record, averaging almost 52 in 48 matches with 13 hundreds and a highest score of 281.