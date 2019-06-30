Mumbai Indians 'delighted' to have Trent Boult onboard for next year's IPL

Black Caps bolwer Trent Boult has been traded from the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League for next year.

The Kiwi left-arm quick has been dealt by the Captials to the Mumbai Indians, who won this year's title, after playing just five games for Delhi last season.

Since making his IPL debut in 2014, Boult has taken 38 wickets from 33 games at 29.47.

ESPN CricInfo reports that at least three franchises were interested in Boult before Mumbai sealed the acquisition.

Boult will join Mumbai to fill the potential void left by Lasith Malinga as an experienced seamer who has pace and can bowl with a new ball or at the death.

Team owner Aakash Ambani says the team believes Boult will cover all those bases.

"Mumbai Indians have always taken pride in having a good pace attack," Ambani said in a media release.

"Year-on-year our bowlers have won us many games, a classic example being last year's final. We are delighted to have Trent Boult as part of the MI family. I am sure his experience across formats, especially in limited overs, will add value to our campaign."

It's not known how much Mumbai paid to secure Boult's talents but the Capitals forked out $470,000 at the 2018 IPL auction for him.