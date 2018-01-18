'Motivation is definitely there' – Black Caps target Wellington whitewash over Pakistan

The Black Caps are in the hunt for a 5-0 series win over Pakistan in Wellington tomorrow, with opener Martin Guptill assuring that the team aren't carried away by their current winning run.

After the five wicket win in Hamilton to seal an 11th straight win across all formats, the Black Caps can seal a series whitewash over the tourists with a good performance at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking to media today, Guptill said that his side are hunting a clean sweep.

"Everyone wants that," he said.

"Everyone in the team, the support staff, and I think around the country want to see us beat Pakistan 5-0.

"The motivation definitely is there."

Guptill also said that while the 5-0 scoreline is the ultimate ambition, the team won't be too disheartened should the tourists salvage a victory.

"We still won the series 4-1 didn't we?"