More than 500 pieces of sandpaper banned at Australia-England cricket match

More than 5000 pieces of sandpaper were banned from the Oval as the ODI series between England and Australia got off to a predictable start in the wake of the ball tampering scandal.

Some fans managed to get sandpaper cards into the Oval. Source: Getty

English fans handed out the pieces of sandpaper, which were branded "4" and "6", to spectators at several spots around the London ground.

Organiser and local entrepreneur Mark Skred had hoped it would be taken in good fun but didn't realise security were banning them before spectators entered the Oval, news.com.au reports.

"I had one Aussie give me a bit of stick, but it was all in good fun," he said.