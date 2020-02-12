TODAY |

More positives for Black Caps with Trent Boult raring to go for Test series against India

Source:  1 NEWS

The positives keep coming for the Black Caps after they completed a clean sweep of India in the one-day series.

Trent Boult is recovering well from the hand injury picked up against Australia and is raring to go against India along with the rest of the Test squad. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Trent Boult is recovering well from the hand injury picked up against Australia, raring to go with the rest of the Test squad.

“All those guys are developing nicely in returning to full fitness and we're going to be really confident going up against a good team,” stand-in Black Caps coach Shane Jurgensen said.

There are nine days until the first ball at the Basin Reserve, during which the Black Caps will try to preserve that winning momentum they built during the ODI series.

