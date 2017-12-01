'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

 

With Canterbury yesterday confirming the signing of troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes, questions have naturally been raised as to the Kings' selection policy.

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.
Source: Breakfast

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was removed from the side following an alleged assault in September, while Stokes, 26, now finds himself among the Canterbury squad, despite allegations of assault outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year which made him unavailable for England selection as a result.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, 1 NEWS sport's Guy Heveldt questioned the decision, pointing out the double standard on show from Canterbury Cricket.

"It is a tough one for them (Canterbury)," he said.

"I suspect they've seen an opportunity to get a really good player in for a couple of games of domestic one day cricket, and then will probably go and play the third Test of the Ashes."

"Morally, it certainly raises a few questions."

