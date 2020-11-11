Mitchell Starc tosses bat in mini-tantrum after captain declares before he reached century

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc didn't hide his feelings about his captain's decision to declare while he was in fine batting form during a domestic match as he threw his bat away in front of teammates after leaving the field.

Star was just 14 runs shy of clinching his maiden first-class century in New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match against Tasman this morning after putting on an impressive 189-run seventh wicket partnership with Sean Abbott.

Abbott managed to get his ton, finishing unbeaten at 102 while Starc was left on 86 as captain Peter Neville opted to declare with NSW's total at 522/6 - a 347-run lead at the time.

As soon as the decision was made, Starc let his emotions flow and the commentary were quick to pick up on it.

"Mitchell Starc is not happy, have a look at that - throwing the bat down, throwing the gloves down," the commentator said.

"You could tell when they called for the declaration, he did shake his head when he was touching gloves with Abbott.

"That's an indication of what he thought of that decision."